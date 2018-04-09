Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Engagement Photographer on the 'Shocking' Response to His Shoot (Exclusive)

Andy Cohen is bringing the Watch What Happens Live Clubhouse to the West Coast this week -- much to the delight of many Bravo superfans in Hollywood!
It sent shockwaves around the globe, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, says he was stunned at the outcry over the sheer gown Markle wore for the shoot.
Fashion designer Nikki Lund doesn’t just dress Hollywood’s A-list musicians -- like Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus and Carrie Underwood -- she incorporates her style into her own music videos!
Perks of royalty? Not having to deal with finding a parking spot when driving your wife to the hospital after she goes into labor!
Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson are the parents of two adorable children, but the proud mom says she still feels like she's got "baby fever" from time to time.