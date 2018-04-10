Watch Kesha Marry a Same-Sex Couple in New ‘I Need a Woman to Love Me’ Music Video

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have bypassed a very common step in celebrity marriages – the prenup! On Monday, Shepard appeared on Conan where he talked about how they decided not to sign a prenup before their 2013 wedding.
Khloe Kardashian is ready to welcome her little girl! The 33-year-old reality star is currently in Cleveland, Ohio, anxiously awaiting the arrival of her first child.
Cardi B joined Jimmy Fallon as a co-host on Monday's Tonight Show, and the hilarious, outspoken artist brought her wild energy and infectious enthusiasm to the late night talk show.
As Austin Swift continues to make his mark in Hollywood, he has the full encouragement of his pop star older sister.
Kesha just released a new song, “I Need a Woman to Love Me,” and to celebrate, she helped marry two ladies who have already found the girl of their dreams!
Andy Cohen is bringing the Watch What Happens Live Clubhouse to the West Coast this week -- much to the delight of many Bravo superfans in Hollywood!
It sent shockwaves around the globe, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, says he was stunned at the outcry over the sheer gown Markle wore for the shoot.