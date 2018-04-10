Empowering crime survivors at candlelight tribute

A moving tribute Monday night during the 29th Annual Candlelight Tribute for Crime Survivors in Kearny Mesa to those that lost their lives to violent crimes in San Diego County.
Pitcher Clayton Richard's no-doubt, three-run homer that reached the second deck at Coors Field helped the San Diego Padres withstand Carlos Gonzalez's disputed home run for the Colorado Rockies.
Caltrans is hoping to improve safety at Chicano Park by installing a debris barrier along a freeway ramp leading to the Coronado Bridge.
A collision between a sedan and a pickup truck on a Poway thoroughfare left one person dead Monday afternoon.
San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan on Monday was named Southern California District Attorney of the Year by Crime Victims United, a statewide charitable foundation.
The City Council proclaimed Monday as "Fire Chief Brian Fennessy Day," in honor of the 18-year veteran of the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department, who is leaving to head up the Orange County Fire Authority.
San Diego County home sales rebounded in March following a slow January and February, according to statistics released Monday by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
San Diego Police Department officials provided an overview on Monday of the department's Neighborhood Policing Division, which was created to more efficiently alleviate "quality of life" community issues related to homelessness.
A downtown resident beat, raped and strangled a female friend after watching her have sex with two other people, then stuffed her body in a suitcase and put it out with the trash, a prosecutor said Monday, but a defense attorney said her client was "heartbroken" and "humiliated" when the woman he loved made fun of his sexual inadequacies.
