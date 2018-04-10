Anna Faris Talks 'Love and Friendship' With Chris Pratt and What She's Looking for in a Relationship

Can a small-town teen really handle it all? On Tuesday's episode of Rise, titled "We've Got All Our Junk," the pressures are mounting for Robbie Thorne (Damon J. Gillespie) as his football future is unraveling and his blossoming relationship with his musical production partner, Lilette (Auli...
"To begin with, I think that there's not much that Jessica Chastain isn't the best person to play," Aaron Sorkin says in this exclusive featurette of why he chose the two-time Oscar nominee for his directorial debut. "She's one of the greatest actresses that we have."
Gwen Stefani is bringing her best-selling pop vocals and show-stopping stage presence to the Las Vegas Strip with her first ever residency show, Gwen Stefani: Just a Girl.