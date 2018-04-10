Empowered women build homes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Women, are you ready to be empowered to take action and advocate for simple, decent, and affordable housing in San Diego County? Take part in San Diego Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build events.

Women Build is Habitat for Humanity’s annual signature fundraising event where women (and men) are invited from all walks of life to spend one day helping Habitat build better life stories for local families.

Ladies can form teams and head out on multiple days throughout the month of May.

Build days will include cool spa towels, lunch, a post-build champagne toast, and even massages on some days.

Habitat for Humanity’s Karen Begin, Director of Development and Jaime Armbruster, Construction Superintendent along with some past women builders joined Morning Extra to talk about the different types of build days.

Want to get involved? You can join as an individual, form a team, become a sponsor or donate here.

San Diego Habitat is proud to announce #WomenBuild2018! The annual event unites women from all walks of life to volunteer, fundraise, and work together to make an impact in the San Diego community. Click here to learn more - https://t.co/XlohzRt3Tn pic.twitter.com/SEwQsXmG9T — San Diego Habitat (@SanDiegoHabitat) February 24, 2018



