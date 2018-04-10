Scoop up a sweet freebie for Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You’ll want to scoop up this sweet, chilly freebie Tuesday.

Ben & Jerry’s 40th Free Cone Day and participating Scoop Shops around the world will give away free ice cream cups and cones from noon to 8 p.m. April 10.

The company’s co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield started the annual tradition in 1979 to thank their local Vermont community for supporting the ice cream shop in its first year.

"We believe in having fun, and in thanking our fans with free ice cream as each year goes by," said company CEO Jostein Solheim in a statement.

It's 12 noon here in Vermont! #FreeConeDay is officially open in the United States. Come join us at a participating Scoop Shop from 12pm-8pm! Wishing you all peace, love, and FREE ice cream. https://t.co/BOrk2Px8yj pic.twitter.com/ebIiCIqs8U — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 10, 2018

Expect long lines and big crowds Tuesday as the company plans to serve more than a million free scoops.

Although freebie giveaways are usually limited to one per person, the Ben & Jerry's event encourages multiple trips. "Your appetite is the only limit to the number of times you can get back in line," the release notes.

To help you decide on a flavor for Tuesday — all varieties are up for grabs including fan favorites Cherry Garcia, Chunky Monkey and Phish Food — take an 11-question quiz on the Ben & Jerry’s website.

It won't be the last day for free ice cream. Mark your calendar for May 8 when Häagen-Dazs holds its Free Cone Day.

Find participating locations, hours and learn more about Free Cone Day at www.benjerry.com.