Losing Quin: how medical error led to an amazing non-profit

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Imagine not only losing your child, but losing your child to medical error.

That is exactly what happened to Brian Murphy, but instead of seeking revenge, he channeled the loss and created a foundation in his son’s name.

The Quin Murphy Foundation has given almost $100,000 in scholarships for kids focused on entering the medical field.

Brian Murphy joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about The Quin Murphy Foundation and his new book, Losing Quin, that just hit stores.

Interested in donating to the Quin Murphy Foundation? Click here.

