Get your foodie on this week in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Living in San Diego we know that the food here is second to none! Two communities are proving that this week with unique events for foodies.

Taste of Point Loma will take place April 11 and Taste of Hillcrest will be Saturday April 14.

Taste of Point Loma will give food lovers and visitors a chance to sample fresh seafood, decadent desserts and a variety of ethnic cuisine from an array of restaurants, cafes, and bakeries in Point Loma.

Shuttle services will also be available to attendees.

The taste of Hillcrest is considered San Diego’s largest self-guided culinary tour.

There will be food from over thirty-five of Hillcrest’s most recognized restaurants.

Matt Kalla from Peninsula Chamber of Commerce and Eddie Reynoso from Fabulous Hillcrest along with some incredible restaurants joined Morning Extra to talk about these tasty events

Get Taste of Point Loma tickets here.

Get Taste of Hillcrest tickets here.