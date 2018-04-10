Trial continues for man accused of killing then stuffing female in suitcase

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We want to remind our viewers that the details of this case are rather disturbing.

Tuesday morning, the Deputy District Attorney says a murder suspect videotaped himself doing unspeakable things to the victim's body.

We were expected to see the video in court Tuesday, but so far we have not seen it.

The prosecution used Tuesday to call witnesses. We heard of acquaintances, former coworkers who talked about the days leading up to and just after the murder of Shauna Haines.

Joshua Palmer sat quietly on day two of the trial as his former coworkers took the stand.

He is accused in the brutal death of Shanua Haines in April of 2016. She was found stuffed inside a suitcase in a dumpster behind the Chadwick Hotel downtown where Palmer was living.

Both Palmer and Haines worked at The Old Spaghetti Factory downtown and according to witnesses the tow were friends who had started living together.

Former coworkers say they wanted different things. Palmer expressed he wanted a sexual relationship while Haines was not interested.

This is important to the case because Palmer is accused of committing the murder in a jealous rage after he witnessed Haines having sex in his apartment.

According to Palmer, the night before her body was found she was inside his apartment and they were doing cocaine.

The medical examiner took the stand Tuesday and said he found no evidence of drugs or alcohol in her system.

