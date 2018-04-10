SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's dubbed the ultimate dance experience, The PULSE Dance Experience is coming to San Diego.

From April 13 - 15, it will inspire young dancers from age seven and up with an exciting weekend workshop and Battle Royale performance on the 14th for elite scholarship opportunities.

For the first time ever, The PULSE Dance Experience is introducing a non-profit scholarship endeavor, Choreographing Lives, funding the Elite Protégé and Lead Counselor Scholarship Programs to allow scholarship-deserving dancers the opportunity to train on tour with choreographers for an unprecedented real-world experience.

In San Diego only, the full star-studded faculty will join the tour, including Cris Judd, Laurieann Gibson, Gil Duldulao, Nancy O’Meara, Ian Eastwood , Lane Napper, Kevin Frey, Erik Saradpon, Dean Lee, Katy Tate, and Rosero McCoy!

Facebook Video: Our Ashley Jacobs has the inside scoop on The Pulse Dance Experience.

