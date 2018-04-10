The PULSE Dance Experience is coming to San Diego

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is in town re-certifying dozens of its arson dogs in accelerant detection - and one of them works here in San Diego.
A North County man who grew up in the Junior Lifeguard Program is teaching a valuable life-saving message to the next generation.
San Diego is one step closer to a cleaner city thanks to progress being made along the San Diego River. The clean-up is part of Mayor Kevin Faulconer's Clean SD initiative which aims to clear out trash and debris from public areas.
San Diego State University students will now have a quicker way of getting around campus. ofo, the world’s first and largest dockless bikeshare company, and San Diego State University, Tuesday announced a partnership to bring ofo’s signature yellow bikes to campus.
A vehicle reported stolen near Lincoln Park with two children inside was located Monday after being driven to the U.S.-Mexico border.
An East Coast couple is in San Diego Tuesday to award a City College student a scholarship in the name of their son, whose murder nearly 18 years ago in the Cortez Hill area near Balboa Park remains unsolved, and to once again ask for public help to find his killer.
Caltrans is hoping to improve safety at Chicano Park by installing a debris barrier along a freeway ramp leading to the Coronado Bridge.