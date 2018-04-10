'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Loses $7,000 With Embarrassing Mispronunciation

A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost a $7,100 prize when he mispronounced the word "flamenco" as "flamingo."
Mark Zuckerberg was the talk of the town Tuesday as he arrived for his Capitol Hill hearing in what some are calling his "I’m sorry" suit.
Michelle Knight, who was held captive in a home in Cleveland for more than a decade, has revealed she is married.
On Monday, President Donald Trump fumed about the FBI's raid on the office of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen — and a body language expert believes he came close to losing it.
Bill Cosby arrived at a Pennsylvania courthouse with a noticeably beefed-up security detail, a day after a topless female protester launched herself into the path of the embattled comedian while shouting, "Women's lives matter!"
A New Jersey businessman has been celebrated as one of the heroes who got young dance students out of their burning New Jersey studio and to safety Monday.
It was a heartbreaking image as a puppy was seen with its head stuck inside a tire, but the small dog was freed, thanks to rescuers.