Lifesaving Advice: Survivor gets the chance to warn others

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A North County man who grew up in the Junior Lifeguard Program is teaching a valuable life-saving message to the next generation.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits Solana Beach to meet a lifeguard who learned a lesson the hard way.

Solana Beach Lifeguard teaches Junior Lifeguards life saving lessons from the water and land. The Zevely Zone tonight at 5:40 pm #WearHelmet @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/PldJcVPPrK — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) April 10, 2018

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.