Former Carlsbad pastor convicted of molestation

VISTA (CNS) - A Carlsbad pastor whose wife caught him molesting a young female family member was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in state prison.
Matthew John Otis Tague, 44, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of committing a lewd act on a child.
Deputy District Attorney Patricia Lavermicocca said Tague repeatedly molested the victim over a two-year period in 2016 and 2017, when she was 12 and 13 years old.
Lavermicocca said Tague's wife caught him in the act late last May and reported him to authorities. Tague -- a pastor at North Coast Calvary Chapel on Poinsettia Lane -- turned himself in a few days later.
