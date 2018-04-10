National Library Week: San Diego County library stats

SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS CENTER) — It’s National Library Week and the San Diego County Library is celebrating along with branches all across the country. If you haven’t been to the library in a while, check it out. Libraries used to be all about reading but now it’s so much more. Branches offer classes, programs and special events.
The County Library also boasts some pretty good numbers. The County’s library system ranks number 22 for busiest libraries in the U.S. when it comes to circulated materials. And here are some more numbers for the most recent fiscal year:
The County Library has branches all over the county and features many events that change throughout the year.
Visit the Library’s Facebook page as it highlights programs at the different branches for National Library Week. For additional information, check out the Library’s website.
