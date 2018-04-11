Sessions to address immigration at border sheriffs meeting

Pandas are beloved around the world, and now they’re coming to the Fleet's Heikoff Giant Dome Theater in the IMAX® original film Pandas.
San Diego State University football coach Rocky Long signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Aztecs through the 2022 season, the university's athletic department announced Wednesday.
Detectives Wednesday investigated a possible homicide near an empty lot less than two blocks from Joe Balderrama Park in Oceanside, police said.
"Stop the Poop," a group seeking to raise awareness of trans-border sewage spills, will hold a citizen demonstration at the San Diego Regional Quality Control Board Wednesday.
Cooler and cloudier weather is expected Wednesday across much of San Diego County west of the deserts as a low-pressure trough swings inland from the Pacific.
Tuesday morning, the Deputy District Attorney said a murder suspect videotaped himself doing unspeakable things to the victim's body.
Plans to put a new Target Express in the heart of Ocean Beach, despite objections by many in the community, are moving forward.
An East Coast couple was in San Diego Tuesday to award a City College student a scholarship in the name of their son, whose murder nearly 18 years ago in the Cortez Hill area near Balboa Park remains unsolved, and to once again ask for public help to find his killer.
It’s National Library Week and the San Diego County Library is celebrating along with branches all across the country.