What Is Meghan Markle's Diet? A Look at the Soon-to-Be Royal's Surprising Eating Habits

A throw-in by a Kansas high school soccer player recently resulted in a play that would rival the skills of superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic — and has gone viral in the process.
Meghan Markle will have the eyes of the world upon her in just six weeks when she walks down the aisle to marry Prince Harry, and much like other brides, the American actress wants to look her best, and doing so relies mostly on her diet.
A family of four has gone missing while on a West Coast road trip from Southern California to Oregon.
A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost a $7,100 prize when he mispronounced the word "flamenco" as "flamingo."
Mark Zuckerberg was the talk of the town Tuesday as he arrived for his Capitol Hill hearing in what some are calling his "I’m sorry" suit.
Michelle Knight, who was held captive in a home in Cleveland for more than a decade, has revealed she is married.