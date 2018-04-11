Citizens group rallies against South Bay sewage spills

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - "Stop the Poop," a group seeking to raise awareness of trans-border sewage spills, will hold a citizen demonstration at the San Diego Regional Quality Control Board Wednesday.



Group members demand accountability for poor water quality along south San Diego beaches and within the Tijuana River Valley.



They say it’s an issue that’s been going on for years -- sewage breaks flowing from Mexico have led to the constant beach closures, and contaminated waterways from the Tijuana River Valley to Coronado.



Just last year, 250 million gallons of raw sewage made it into local waterways, sickening several people including the mayor of Imperial Beach.



Stop the Poop says because of their grassroots early efforts, San Diego County and several municipalities and agencies have since sued the US Government over the matter.

Since January 1st, South Bay beaches have been shut down more than 25 times over sewage spilled.

The demonstration is set to get underway at 9 a.m. at the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board on Northside Drive. Organizers say all are welcome to join them and they are asking everyone to wear black.

