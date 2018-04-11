Pledge to conserve water & win prizes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diegans know all about water conservation, but what if we could conserve, but also win some awesome prizes while doing it!

San Diego has joined Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water which started April 1st and runs through April 30th. The event is part of a nonprofit national community service campaign to see which leaders can best inspire their residents to make a series of easy online pledges at mywaterpledge.com.

We know many Garden guests have beautiful #WaterSmart landscapes to show off! Here's a contest for you! May the odds be ever in your favor. https://t.co/rnMUffVfLQ — Conservation Garden (@wcgarden) March 29, 2018

To participate in the contest, you must enter online to compete against cities with similar populations. Cities with the highest percentage of residents who take the challenge are then entered into a drawing for hundreds of ecofriendly prizes, which include home improvement gift cards and home irrigation equipment. The grand prize is $5,000 that winners can use toward paying their home utility bills. Participants also have the opportunity to nominate a charity that would benefit from receiving a 2018 Toyota RAV-4 Hybrid.

Executive Director of Wyland Foundation, Steve Creech and Pam Meisner, aka, Ms. Smarty Plants, Director of Operations and Programs at The Water Conservation Garden joined Morning Extra to talk about the contest.

Want more information on how you can conserve water? Check out www.wastenowater.org and www.theGarden.org.