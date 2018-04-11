Police investigate after man's body found in Oceanside

Trial continued Wednesday for a man charged with killing a woman and stuffing her body in a suitcase.
Responding to President Donald Trump's call for deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border, a defiant Gov. Jerry Brown announced Wednesday he will commit 400 troops to the state's effort to "combat transnational crime."
Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a man believed responsible for an apparently random stabbing attack that left a pedestrian severely wounded in Hillcrest last weekend.
Mitzi Shore, owner of the Los Angeles club the Comedy Store which has a location in La Jolla, and one of the most influential figures in stand-up for more than four decades, has died. She was 87.
Councilman Chris Ward, members of Circulate San Diego and other transportation advocates gathered Wednesday at the San Diego City Hall Concourse to reaffirm their commitment to pedestrian safety.
Eight more flu deaths were reported last week and influenza activity in the region remained steady, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.
An off-duty Border Patrol agent was arrested in Oceanside when officers found him asleep in a pickup truck with heroine and an illegal rifle, police and Border Patrol officials said Wednesday.
Pandas are beloved around the world, and now they’re coming to the Fleet's Heikoff Giant Dome Theater in the IMAX® original film Pandas.