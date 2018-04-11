VinDiego Wine and Food Festival returns to Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you are a foodie and a wine lover then this event is for you.

The 6th annual VinDiego Food and Wine Festival is returning to San Diego at NTC Liberty Station. There will be top tier wineries and San Diego’s best chefs coming together to make some incredible pairings.

There will be over 300 different wines to try.

The grand tasting event takes place Saturday, April 14, 2018 at NTC Station from 3 - 7pm.

Your General Admission ticket includes a crystal souvenir wine glass and unlimited tastes of award winning wines, along with variety of gourmet appetizers, tasty cheeses, artisan breads, and olive oils. The Early Entry VIP ticket allows you to get in one hour earlier than the general admission ticket.

Executive Producer of VinDiego, David Fraschetti, and Executive Chef of Flagship Cruises, Brian Gist, joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about the festival.

Interested in tickets? Our viewers can use the promo code – NEWS8 – to get $10 off per ticket!

Get your tickets here.