Sneak Peek: San Diego Museum of Man's new exhibit, PostSecret

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You are the first to see inside the San Diego Museum of Man's new exhibit, PostSecret.



It opens to the public Saturday, but CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you inside before anyone else as millions of people share their deepest secrets.



For over a decade, people from all over the world have been anonymously sharing their secrets with Frank Warren, founder of the community art project, PostSecret.



Each postcard submission is a unique work of art handmade by people who needed to share and release their secret into the world. At the end of the exhibit, people can choose to share their own secrets.