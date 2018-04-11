The Fleet Science Center presents "Pandas" - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Fleet Science Center presents "Pandas"

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Pandas are beloved around the world, and now they’re coming to the Fleet's Heikoff Giant Dome Theater in the IMAX® original film Pandas.

This breathtaking documentary adventure is an amazing experience for the whole family.

Narrated by Kristen Bell ("Frozen," TV's "The Good Place"), Pandas follows a curious cub named Qian Qian (pronounced "Chen Chen") and a team of scientists in a cross-cultural collaboration to release captive-born pandas to their natural, wild habitat.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs has your sneak peek.

