The Fleet Science Center presents "Pandas"

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Pandas are beloved around the world, and now they’re coming to the Fleet's Heikoff Giant Dome Theater in the IMAX® original film Pandas.



This breathtaking documentary adventure is an amazing experience for the whole family.



Narrated by Kristen Bell ("Frozen," TV's "The Good Place"), Pandas follows a curious cub named Qian Qian (pronounced "Chen Chen") and a team of scientists in a cross-cultural collaboration to release captive-born pandas to their natural, wild habitat.



News 8's Ashley Jacobs has your sneak peek.