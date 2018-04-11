Man wounded in City Heights shooting

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A confrontation between a group of pedestrians and a motorist on a street near Manzanita Canyon led Wednesday to a shooting that left the latter man wounded.



The 26-year-old driver stopped in traffic in the 3200 block of Fairmont Avenue in the Swan Canyon area of City Heights for unknown reasons shortly before 12:30 p.m., got out of his car and approached three men standing on the east side of the street, according to San Diego police.



Moments later, one of the members of the trio pulled a gun and opened fire, wounding the motorist in the back, Officer Dino Delimitros said. The three then ran off.

The three were described as Asian men, one in a white shirt with the letters "SD" on it in red printing, the others in black shirts, SDPD public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of gunshot trauma that was not considered life-threatening, Delimitros said.



Police searched the neighborhood by ground and aboard a patrol helicopter but were unable to find the shooter and his cohorts. Officers did, however, locate a discarded gun in an alley near the site of the shooting, SDPD spokesman Billy Hernandez said. It was not immediately clear the firearm was the weapon involved in the case.