Man wounded in City Heights shooting

A new state of the art facility is helping law enforcement train for all kinds of scenarios. The training uses guns that shoot lasers, instead of bullets, in simulations based on real life-and-death situations. News 8's Shawn Styles was able to get a tour of Six Maritime's critical training laboratory and shows us more.
San Diego officers are trying to get the word out about just how dangerous it can be to be on your phone behind the wheel.
From critters to camels, a new sanctuary in Alpine wants to invite children to get up close and personal with animals.
A man found dead Wednesday inside an SUV that plowed through the front gate of a South Bay public storage business and crashed to a halt against a building was murdered, officials said.
Recently, News 8 received a Your Stories submission from one of our viewers sharing that the elevators on the East Village side of the Harbor Drive Pedestrian Bridge had been vandalized. The elevators are also, apparently, being used by the homeless as restrooms raising health concerns.
Colorado Rockies star Nolan Arenado charged the mound after a fastball from San Diego starter Luis Perdomo sailed behind him, setting off a wild brawl that resulted in five ejections during a testy series at Coors Field.
The City Council's Rules Committee was briefed Wednesday on a proposal to increase independent oversight of complaints against San Diego Police Department officers.
Two Tennessee doctors pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court Wednesday to participating in a health care fraud scheme that bilked TRICARE -- the health care program that covers United States service members -- out of more than $65 million by prescribing thousands of exorbitantly expensive compounded medications to patients that they never saw or examined.
GPS apps are supposed to help drivers get around but Coronado residents say the technology may be leading drivers astray. Locals are saying there has been an uptick in accidents on residential streets and they believe GPS systems are to blame.
Trial continued Wednesday for a man charged with killing a woman and stuffing her body in a suitcase.