$1,000 reward offered to find suspect in Hillcrest stabbing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a man believed responsible for an apparently random stabbing attack that left a pedestrian severely wounded in Hillcrest last weekend.



The suspect, a thin Latino who appeared to be in his mid-20s to mid- 30s, was seen walking around in the area of Essex and Richmond streets in San Diego for about a half-hour early Sunday evening, seemingly looking for someone to fight, according to police.



He eventually threw a rock at a 51-year-old pedestrian and walked off, but returned short time later and attacked the same victim with a knife, stabbing him in the head and neck, police said. The assailant then fled to the west.



Medics took the victim to a trauma center for treatment of severe wounds. The man, who remained hospitalized this morning, is expected to survive.



A surveillance camera near the scene of the attack captured images of the suspected attacker.



Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.