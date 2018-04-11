Pinners Conference coming to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We’ve all done it... Sat on the couch for hours scrolling through the endless awesome ideas on Pinterest.

Have you ever wanted to talk to the people who came up with the ideas? Now you can at the first annual San Diego Pinners Conference at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on April 13 and 14.

Participants will meet some of the most creative people on the web and learn from them first hand.

The conference will have the nation’s top experts, influencers and creators teaching classes on trends that are popular.

Roxanne Bennett, founder of Pinners, Abby Hicks from Tweedle Dee Design, Beth Mitchell from PB Creates, Shelly Kim from Letters by Shell and Crissi Johnson from Made by Two Sisters all joined Morning Extra to talk about what will happen this weekend.

Tickets range from $8-$49 and can be purchased here.

Follow the Pinners Conference on Pinterest.