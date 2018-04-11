Murder trial continues for man accused of stuffing woman's body in suitcase

Content Warning: Please be advised this story contains graphic details about the case and may be upsetting to some readers/viewers.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Trial continued Wednesday for a man charged with killing a woman and stuffing her body in a suitcase.

Witnesses have testified that Joshua Palmer wanted a relationship with the victim Shauna Haynes, but she wasn't interested.

On day three of testimony, the detective who interrogated Palmer took the stand and discussed what the defendant said when asked what happened Haynes.

Prosecutors say Palmer grew enraged after watching his co-worker Haynes and a woman he took home from a bar having sex with a stranger that Haynes had brought to the apartment.

Palmer is accused of raping and killing Haynes and then stuffing her body into a suitcase and putting it with the trash at a downtown hotel where he was living back in April of 2016.

Earlier in the trial, a deputy district attorney told the jury that 34-year-old Palmer videotaped himself doing "unspeakable things" to 21-year-old Haynes' body after he killed her at the Chadwick Hotel.

Her body was found two days later by workers at the hotel.

Palmer faces first-degree murder charges, but his defense attorney argues it was a crime of passion saying Palmer was upset because Haynes had sex with someone else in front of him.

Wednesday morning, the detective read a text Palmer sent Haynes after he allegedly killed her – perhaps as a way to hide his crime. It read:

I don't know what you think happened, but I didn't touch you inappropriately. I moved you around. I tried to snuggle, but you didn't respond, so I moved you over. I need you in my life. I wouldn't take a chance of losing you by touching you. I didn't take any pictures. I'm sorry if I made you uncomfortable. You're my kid sister. I love you.

Palmer's defense attorney told the jury earlier this week that the victim had several sexual partners and there was no evidence to show when or how she suffered the injuries to her genital area that prosecutors say Palmer caused before and after he killed her.

The prosecution will continue presenting its case on Thursday.

