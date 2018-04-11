Children's Nature Retreat: Where you'll never be told 'Don't fee - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Children's Nature Retreat: Where you'll never be told 'Don't feed the animals!'

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — From critters to camels, a new sanctuary in Alpine wants to invite children to get up close and personal with animals.

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff takes a family friendly on an affordable safari right here in San Diego County.

A family of four can spend the day at the Children's Nature Retreat for $80.

If you'd like meet the animals or attend their upcoming fundraiser on May 12, click here.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.