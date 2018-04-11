Children's Nature Retreat: Where you'll never be told 'Don't feed the animals!'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — From critters to camels, a new sanctuary in Alpine wants to invite children to get up close and personal with animals.

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff takes a family friendly on an affordable safari right here in San Diego County.

A family of four can spend the day at the Children's Nature Retreat for $80.

If you'd like meet the animals or attend their upcoming fundraiser on May 12, click here.

Calling all Animal Lovers: Alpine’s Children’s Nature Retreat needs to be on your radar. Take a tour with me in the Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @TheCNR2016 pic.twitter.com/p7mNiicyAv — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) April 11, 2018

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.