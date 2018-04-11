Distracted Driving Sweep: Paying attention to the road or your phone?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego officers are trying to get the word out about just how dangerous it can be to be on your phone behind the wheel.

During April, the the message California Highway Patrol wants to hammer is: "No texts and calls are important as driving."

It has been ten years since California passed its hands free law, and according to CHP, data shows citations for distracted driving have gone down since then, but the problem is still out there.

CHP Officer Travis Garrow has heard his fair share of excuses from motorists. It's been anything from an important phone call to even denying they were ever on the phone in the first place.

Officer Garrow said there is no call or text remotely worth it - especially when your attention to the road takes a backseat to your phone.

Friday, April 13th, will be one of two days designated as Education and Zero Tolerance Day statewide.

News 8's Chris Gros reports from El Cajon with a look at Wednesday's sweep.