Rocky is a sweet boy looking for a buddy to take him on hikes

Sailors from aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson returned home Thursday to Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego after completing a scheduled three-month deployment.
Rocky is a vivacious, enthusiastic and bubbly 3 year old terrier mix who is looking for someone to take him on a run or hike.
Roscoe, a 7-year-old American Pit Bull mix, is a cheerful and bubbly boy looking for a loving home to call his own.
Recently, News 8 received a Your Stories submission from one of our viewers sharing that the elevators on the East Village side of the Harbor Drive Pedestrian Bridge had been vandalized. The elevators are also, apparently, being used by the homeless as restrooms raising health concerns.
A new state of the art facility is helping law enforcement train for all kinds of scenarios. The training uses guns that shoot lasers, instead of bullets, in simulations based on real life-and-death situations. News 8's Shawn Styles was able to get a tour of Six Maritime's critical training laboratory and shows us more.
GPS apps are supposed to help drivers get around but Coronado residents say the technology may be leading drivers astray. Locals are saying there has been an uptick in accidents on residential streets and they believe GPS systems are to blame.
Pandas are beloved around the world, and now they’re coming to the Fleet's Heikoff Giant Dome Theater in the IMAX® original film Pandas.
San Diego State University students will now have a quicker way of getting around campus. ofo, the world’s first and largest dockless bikeshare company, and San Diego State University, Tuesday announced a partnership to bring ofo’s signature yellow bikes to campus.