Rocky is a sweet boy looking for a buddy to take him on hikes

Name: Rocky

Sex: Male

Age: 3 years

Weight: 51.6lbs

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier/Mix

ID #: 274184

Adoption Fee: $95

Rocky is a vivacious, enthusiastic and bubbly 3 year old terrier mix who is looking for someone to take him on a run or hike. He is very sweet and even more energetic and is looking for a home that will continue his positive reinforcement training! If you have another dog, he would love to meet them before going home with you.

Rocky’s adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, waived enrollment fee for medical insurance from TruPanion, and a license if residing in Escondido, San Marcos, Poway, Oceanside, and Vista.

Rocky is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making him part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012

Adoptions

Monday - Sunday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.