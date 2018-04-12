Rocky is a sweet boy looking for a buddy to take him on hikes - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rocky is a sweet boy looking for a buddy to take him on hikes

Posted: Updated:

Name: Rocky
Sex:  Male
Age: 3 years
Weight: 51.6lbs 
Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier/Mix
ID #: 274184
Adoption Fee: $95

Rocky is a vivacious, enthusiastic and bubbly 3 year old terrier mix who is looking for someone to take him on a run or hike. He is very sweet and even more energetic and is looking for a home that will continue his positive reinforcement training! If you have another dog, he would love to meet them before going home with you. 

Rocky’s adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, waived enrollment fee for medical insurance from TruPanion, and a license if residing in Escondido, San Marcos, Poway, Oceanside, and Vista.

Rocky is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making him part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA 
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Sunday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.