New Hampshire Woman Applies for Job at Jail, Gets Arrested Instead

Born with cerebral palsy, Jake Garza sometimes has difficulty speaking, but his military dad was blown away when he led his kindergarten class in reciting the entire Pledge of Allegiance.
A 15-year-old from Canada will be one of the lucky guests attending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding as an acknowledgement to her charitable impact on the world.
More troubling details are surfacing about the alleged harassment and sordid treatment of NFL cheerleaders.
A young and talented yodeler who became an internet sensation with a video of him belting out a tune in a Walmart store is attracting newfound attention for his version of a Hank Williams country classic.
When Pat Quinn, who co-founded the viral Ice Bucket Challenge, lost his voice to ALS in 2017, he felt like a vital piece of himself was gone.
After losing her left leg in a horrific moped accident, college student Noelle Lambert returned to her beloved lacrosse field and scored a goal in her first game back.