Cheetah Conservation Fund’s "Disappearing Spots Tour"

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - They’re beautiful, they’re unbelievably fast and they’re disappearing at an alarming rate.

It is estimated that there are less than 7,100 cheetahs left in the wild. One hundred years ago there were 100,000. At this rate of decline, we might see the cheetah become extinct during our lifetimes.

Dr. Laurie Marker has dedicated her lives to cheetahs, working with them since 1974. She is is traveling the world on a "Disappearing Spots Tour" to rally people to help save the species.

Cheetah release update: We found the first kill from one of our released Cheetahs today. Zin brought down a duiker on Monday. We went out to the site and caught a very brief glimpse of her (the first since she was released) a few kilometers from the kill. She's doing just fine! pic.twitter.com/RMqwOwdYPw — CCF Cheetah (@CCFCheetah) March 29, 2018

San Diegan's can join the local chapter of the cheetah conservation fund or they can volunteer as a working guest at the CCF Centrein Namibia. The San Diego chapter is very active and several local people have spent time at CCF volunteering.

If a trip to Namibia isn’t possible, you can always go to the zoo and learn about cheetahs. Dr. Marker encourages people to become an ambassador for the species by sharing the cheetah's plight with their friends and family

Dr. Marker joined Morning Extra to share more ways that we can help this beautiful animal.

Interested in learning more about cheetahs? Check out Dr. Marker’s books, Future for Cheetahs and Cheetahs – Biology and Conservation Biodiversity of the World.