Hoda Kotb and Gayle King Say They Still Talk to Matt Lauer and C - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hoda Kotb and Gayle King Say They Still Talk to Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose After Sexual Harassment Scandals

Updated: Apr 12, 2018 9:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.