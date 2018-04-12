The Rock & Jeffrey Dean Morgan star in Rampage - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Rock & Jeffrey Dean Morgan star in Rampage

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Kelli Gillespie sat down with the Rock and Jeffrey Dean Morgan to talk about everything from having baby girls to Rampage’s connection to San Diego. 

Bonus Interviews with the cast of Rampage

