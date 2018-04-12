The Rock & Jeffrey Dean Morgan star in Rampage

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Kelli Gillespie sat down with the Rock and Jeffrey Dean Morgan to talk about everything from having baby girls to Rampage’s connection to San Diego.

#RampageMovie is in theaters TONIGHT! Get your tickets now, you’re not gonna want to miss this! https://t.co/NrHF6K9QiM pic.twitter.com/q8dFEw5GwU — Rampage Movie (@rampagethemovie) April 12, 2018

Bonus Interviews with the cast of Rampage