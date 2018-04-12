I-8 East Chase Avenue offramp to close for roadwork

EL CAJON (CNS) - The eastbound Interstate 8 Chase Avenue offramp will be closed for 24 hours beginning Saturday at 7 p.m. for pavement replacement work, Caltrans announced Thursday.

Detour signs will direct motorists to continue eastbound on the El Cajon Boulevard offramp to exit on El Cajon Boulevard, turn left onto Boulevard Place and then turn right onto Grossmont Avenue to get to Chase Avenue.



The work to replace pavement is expected to be noisy. The site will also be illuminated, according to Caltrans.



The 24-hour closure will allow crews to complete the work in one go rather than scheduling three or four consecutive nighttime closures, according to the agency.



The work is part of a yearlong pavement rehabilitation project on the 8 Freeway from the overcrossings at Lake Murray Road in La Mesa to Johnson Avenue in El Cajon.

For the latest traffic updates click here.