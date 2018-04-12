Woman shot multiple times in Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego police are searching for a suspect who shot a woman multiple times in Sunset Cliffs Thursday.



The victim, believed to be in her 20's, was found by a passerby just after 7 a.m. bleeding on some stairs at the foot of Ladera Street near the beach.



Police say the woman was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.



"We're going to interview her when she's able to speak clearly. We're canvassing the area -- checking for surveillance video, and will make contact with her family." Lt. Dan Grubbs said.



Investigators say no one in the area reported hearing gun shots.



The woman has not been identified and there is no suspect description at this time.



