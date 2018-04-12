Celebrate national grilled cheese day with the perfect sandwich

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There aren’t many things better than gooey cheese in between 2 crispy pieces of bread. It is time to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day!

Gina Freize, founder of Venissimo Cheese joined News 8 Morning Extra to show the perfect grilled cheese recipe.

What's better than peanut butter & jelly? Wine & cheese, of course!



????????????????????????????????



We're teaming up with our neighbors at Wine Connection for this tasting adventure that is really two classes... https://t.co/C1tST3kTV9 — Venissimo Cheese (@venissimocheese) March 27, 2018

A post shared by Venissimo Cheese (@venissimo) on Apr 12, 2018 at 11:35am PDT



