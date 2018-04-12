Feeding San Diego's 'Pairings with a Purpose' fundraiser this weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Feeding San Diego serves 63,000 kids, families and seniors every week.

Nearly half a million San Diego residents are struggling with hunger and one in five children are at risk of hunger in San Diego County.

These are startling statistics, but as News 8’s Ashley Jacobs shows, there is something everyone can do about it.

She takes us inside the Feeding San Diego warehouse and talks with local chefs, breweries and wineries to see how they’re raising money through Pairings with a Purpose this weekend.

