Feeding San Diego's 'Pairings with a Purpose' fundraiser this weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Feeding San Diego serves 63,000 kids, families and seniors every week.
Nearly half a million San Diego residents are struggling with hunger and one in five children are at risk of hunger in San Diego County.
These are startling statistics, but as News 8’s Ashley Jacobs shows, there is something everyone can do about it.
She takes us inside the Feeding San Diego warehouse and talks with local chefs, breweries and wineries to see how they’re raising money through Pairings with a Purpose this weekend.
RELATED COVERAGE
Supermarket partners Ralphs and Food 4 Less are hiring to fill more than 600 open positions in their Southern California stores, it was announced Thursday.
Sailors from aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson returned home Thursday to Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego after completing a scheduled three-month deployment.
When the U.S.S. Carl Vinson returned to San Diego on Thursday, sailors were welcomed home by a smiling streak of red, white and blue.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer unveiled a new $3.8 billion-dollar budget on Thursday. The budget focuses on several issues facing the city, including fighting homelessness, street repair and public safety.
San Diego police are searching for a suspect who shot a woman multiple times in Sunset Cliffs Thursday.
A domestic violence suspect led sheriff's deputies on a roundabout road chase from the East County to Bonita Thursday before ditching his car and making a failed attempt to escape on foot into an apartment complex near Sweetwater Regional Park.
Narcotics enforcement officers broke up an allegedly illegal door-to-door marijuana provider operating out of two San Diego apartments, authorities announced Thursday.
California Gov. Jerry Brown is crystal clear that his National Guard will help President Trump go after drugs and thugs on the Mexican border, but not immigrants. Drawing that line may be hazy.
U.K.-based company Rooftop Cinema Club will make its San Diego debut on Thursday with a showing of "Some Like it Hot" on the roof of the Manchester Grand Hyatt.
An initiative to split California into three states has received enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot, its author said Wednesday.