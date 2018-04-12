San Diego Bicycle Committee to present plan to keep cyclists safe

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Bicycle Advisory Committee will present the City Council's Environment Committee a plan Thursday to improve the viability and safety of cycling within the city.



The committee will meet at 1 p.m. in the 12th floor committee room of the City Administration Building, 202 C St.



The Bicycle Advisory Committee's proposed Bicycle Strategic Implementation Plan is wrapped around six objectives to promote cycling.



Consistent with the City Climate Action Plan, the proposed plan seeks to increase the share of cyclists in transit priority areas to 6 percent by 2020 and 18 percent by 2035. The plan also proposes strategies to reduce crash rates, educate road and transit users, improve city collaboration on bike- related issues, increase funding for the city's bicycle program and evaluate the program's effectiveness.



The Bicycle Advisory Committee was created as a temporary panel in 2013 to encourage bicycle transportation, particularly for work commuting, and foster collaboration between stakeholders and other public agencies. The City Council voted to make the committee permanent in 2016, partly to complement the city's Climate Action Plan.