Rooftop Cinema Club makes San Diego debut

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — U.K.-based company Rooftop Cinema Club will make its San Diego debut on Thursday with a showing of "Some Like it Hot" on the roof of the Manchester Grand Hyatt.

The company offers a new type of movie-going experience that allows people to watch their favorite flicks under the stars.

Movie-goers will get to hang out on top of the hotel for $17 a seat and the venue also serves alcohol.

The Rooftop Cinema Club will show several more movies in coming months including Academy Award-winners "The Shape of Water" and "Darkest Hour" along with celebrated like "The Big Lebowski" and "Anchorman."

See below for movies coming to the rooftop venue in April and May.

Thursday, April 12: "Some Like it Hot"

Friday, April 13: "Top Gun"

Saturday, April 14: "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy"

Tuesday, April 17: "The Shape of Water"

Wednesday, April 18: "Dunkirk"

Thursday, April 19: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Friday, April 20: "Darkest Hour"

Saturday, April 21: "Lady Bird"

Tuesday, April 24: "The Greatest Showman"

Wednesday, April 25: "Thor: Ragnarok"

Thursday, April 26: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Friday, April 27: "Blade Runner"

Saturday, April 28: "Blade Runner 2049"

Tuesday, May 1: "Coco"

Wednesday, May 2: "Clueless"

Thursday, May 3: "La La Land"

Friday, May 4: "The Big Lebowski"

Saturday, May 5: "Terminator 2 Judgement Day"

Tuesday, May 8: "Raiders of the Lost Ark"

Wednesday, May 9: "Back to the Future"

Thursday, May 10: "I, Tonya"

Friday, May 11: "Dirty Dancing"

Movies start at 7:30 or 7:45 p.m. depending on the date. Click here for details and tickets.