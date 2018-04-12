San Diego Police bust mobile marijuana provider

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Narcotics enforcement officers broke up an allegedly illegal door-to-door marijuana provider operating out of two San Diego apartments, authorities announced Thursday.



The personnel served search warrants Wednesday morning at the rental residences in the 4000 block of Huerfano Avenue in Clairemont and the 2100 block of Oliver Avenue in Pacific Beach, which served as bases of operation for Pacific Highlife, a cannabis delivery service, according to police.



During the raid, the officers seized seven pounds of "high grade" marijuana, 1 1/2 pounds of concentrated cannabis, $3,000 in cash and business documents, Lt. Matt Novak said. They also arrested an employee on suspicion of operating a business without a license and illegally selling a controlled substance.



Further arrests are expected in the case, according to Novak.



"As was evident by yesterday's operation, SDPD and the City Attorney's Office are continuing to conduct enforcement on all illegal marijuana delivery services, as well as all other illegal marijuana businesses operating in the city of San Diego," the lieutenant said. "All persons operating these illegal marijuana businesses will be arrested and prosecuted."