San Diegans give USS Carl Vinson one heck of a homecoming

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — When the U.S.S. Carl Vinson returned to San Diego on Thursday, sailors were welcomed home by a smiling streak of red, white and blue.

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff rides the waves of patriotism with San Diego Bay Adventures.

The company also offers a military history tour. Click here for more information.

See more of Jeff and the other patriotic riders in the video below:

Riding the wave of Patriotism!! What an honor escorting the USS Vinson back to port. A special Zevely Zone with San Diego Bay Adventures coming up at 5:40 pm @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @SDBayAdventure pic.twitter.com/ZtDBomxMtt — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) April 12, 2018

RELATED COVERAGE