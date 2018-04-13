Popular national parks to raise fees to $35, not $70

Caltrans is working to clear up the confusion about the new MTS transit stations that have opened along Interstate-15.
An initiative to split California into three states has received enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot, its author said Wednesday.
A driver was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after crashing through the wall of a storage facility in Chula Vista.
Chris Stratton and reliever Derek Law combined on a one-hitter, and Hunter Pence's broken-bat, two-run bloop single highlighted a three-run first inning that sent the San Francisco Giants to a 7-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night.
Two San Diego County businesses are included in the Brewers Association's inaugural list of the top 50 fastest-growing small, independent breweries in the nation.
City crews are digging for answers after uncovering tunnels beneath a San Diego landmark. City of San Diego Public works crews unearthed the discovery near Balboa Park at Upas Street and Park Boulevard as they dug up the sidewalk to do electrical work on a pipeline.
A domestic violence suspect led sheriff's deputies on a roundabout road chase from the East County to Bonita on Thursday before ditching his car and making a failed attempt to escape on foot into an apartment complex near Sweetwater Regional Park.
Supermarket partners Ralphs and Food 4 Less are hiring to fill more than 600 open positions in their Southern California stores, it was announced Thursday.
Sailors from aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson returned home Thursday to Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego after completing a scheduled three-month deployment.
