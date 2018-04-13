Traffic Alert: Clearing up the confusion about I-15 transit stations

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Caltrans is working to clear up the confusion about the new MTS transit stations that have opened along Interstate-15.

According to Caltrans, drivers are improperly and illegally using lanes designated for buses only.

“This endangers drivers, passengers and bus riders,” said Ed Joyce, Caltrans spokesperson.

The MTS Rapid-235 line runs from downtown San Diego to Escondido and makes two stops on I-15 - on El Cajon Boulevard and University Avenue.

The lane is only for buses and is not an HOV lane or a short cut.

“We have strong ridership on Rapid-235. It’s the most popular route that we have in the entire system,” said Mark Olson with MTS.

California Highway Patrol said too many drivers are either ignoring, confusing or not seeing the orange marquee and black and white posted signs warning them that the far left lane is a bus lane.

According to CHP, drivers are passing through the bus lanes illegally, and like using an HOV lane illegally, fines can exceed $400.

CHP said they have given 55 warning and written 300 tickets.

Drivers are cautioned before and along the MTS lane. CHP said it hopes that by being out and enforcing the rules, it will raise awareness to stay in the correct lane.

Caltrans said that it will add additional “Do Not Enter” signs bordered by led lights and pavement markings of stop signs.

The center line stations on freeways is new to San Diego County, and the only one is on I-15.

