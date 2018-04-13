Driver crashes into storage facility in Chula Vista - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver crashes into storage facility in Chula Vista

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - A driver was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after crashing through the wall of a storage facility in Chula Vista.

The wreck happened near the intersection of Main Street and Hilltop Drive.

Witnesses told News 8 the vehicle was going "100-miles-per-hour."

The cause of the crash is under investigation and authorities said the driver is being assessed for possible DUI.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information become available.

