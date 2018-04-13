'Killer Clown Case': DNA Evidence Among Factors That Led To Shei - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Killer Clown Case': DNA Evidence Among Factors That Led To Sheila Keen's Arrest After 28 Years

Updated: Apr 13, 2018 6:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.