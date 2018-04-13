Deported Army veteran becomes a U.S. citizen

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Hector Barajas, founder and director of the Deported Veterans Support House in Tijuana, will be sworn in as a U.S. citizen Friday.



Barajas, who has lived in Mexico the last eight years, is the first known deported veteran to be naturalized as a U.S. citizen due to his honorable wartime service.

Barajas was convicted in 2002 of shooting at an occupied vehicle and served two years in prison. Governor Jerry Brown removed a major obstacle to citizenship by pardoning him last year, noting his distinguished military service and advocacy work.

"I always say we make choices that have consequences," Barajas said of his conviction. "I'm not proud of it. Somebody could have been seriously hurt."

Barajas came to the United States from Mexico when he was 7 years old and, after graduating high school, served in the U.S. Army from 1995 to 2001, when he was honorably discharged, according to a federal lawsuit filed in December seeking citizenship.

He was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division and received several military accolades.

Immediately following the swearing in, which will be private, Barajas will be greeted by friends and supporters, and he will be the featured speaker at a news conference outside the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office.

