Grandmother Becomes Second Person to Get Donated Kidney After First Dies in Car Accident

Renowned portrait photographer Alexi Lubormirski says he is "thrilled" and "honored" to be named Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's official wedding photographer.
A strange new food trend is "spreading" across the web, and it is not a combination anyone would expect.
An Ohio teen used the final moments before his mysterious death to call 911 and give a message to someone very special.
This grandmother had no problem with re-gifting, especially when it came to a lifesaving kidney transplant.
Prosecutors have released hundreds of pages of documents related the the arrest of the suspect in the bizarre 28-year-old so-called "killer clown case."
Daytime television producer Jill Blackstone, who worked on the Jerry Springer and Rosie O'Donnell shows, has been arrested for the 2015 killing of her deaf and partially blind sister, authorities said Thursday.
A doorman who worked at one of Donald Trump’s New York City buildings was reportedly paid hush money to stay silent about allegations that the president has a secret love child.
Born with cerebral palsy, Jake Garza sometimes has difficulty speaking, but his military dad was blown away when he led his kindergarten class in reciting the entire Pledge of Allegiance.
A 15-year-old from Canada will be one of the lucky guests attending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding as an acknowledgement to her charitable impact on the world.