Promoting sustainability with the Design Institute of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Earth Day is in a little over a week so now is the best time to re-purpose those things taking up space in your garage into something new and useful.

The newly accredited, Design Institute of San Diego is hosting a free Campus Tour and Sustainability Workshop, Saturday, April 14th from 10am-12:30pm.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience a hand-on sustainability workshop lead by one of DISD’s award winning graduates, Corine Maggio.

Natalia Worden, Design Elements Instructor along with students, Erica Yaw, Amanda Vasquez and Kelly McWhorter joined Morning Extra to show off their inventions and to talk about the Campus Tour.