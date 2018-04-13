Get your avocado fix at the Fallbrook Avocado Festival

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Guacamole, contests, Avo 500 races and little Mr. & Ms. Avocado, these are all things you can experience at the Fallbrook Avocado Festival.

The Festival will be on Main Street between Fallbrook Street and E. Mission Road from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday April 15.

Lila McDonald, CEO of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, chef Faro Trupiano from 127 West Social House and an Avo 500 racer joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about what to expect from this years festival.