San Diego Fire put out structure fire in Bay Ho

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 3787 Balboa Terrace in Bay Ho around 10:45 Friday morning.

The fire started in the garage and spread to the attic space so firefighters had to cut open the ceiling for access.

The fire was knocked down in 45 minutes.

Two firefighter suffered minor burns to their ears and were taken to the hospital for treatment. They are expected to return to duty later today

The Red Cross was called in to assist residents who had been displaced.

Initial damage to the structure is estimated at $150,000.

Chopper 8 aerials of the fire